Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.