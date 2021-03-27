Head to Head Analysis: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) vs. Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stifel Financial and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 2.16 $448.40 million N/A N/A Freedom $121.90 million 24.88 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 12.26% 14.78% 1.94% Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stifel Financial and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 2 3 1 0 1.83 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial currently has a consensus price target of $48.39, indicating a potential downside of 25.21%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Freedom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.