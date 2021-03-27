Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -752.50 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

