Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.11

Apria (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 3140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.