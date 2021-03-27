Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

AMAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

