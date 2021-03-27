GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.23

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 74693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,398. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

