OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.14

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $8.63. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 26,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.