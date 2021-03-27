New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.28. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 35,500 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

