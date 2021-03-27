Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 206,442,420 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.