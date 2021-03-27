Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 623.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lithium stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

