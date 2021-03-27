Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 623.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
About Lithium
