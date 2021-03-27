Brokers Set Expectations for Real Matters Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.60 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

