Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

NYSE PK opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

