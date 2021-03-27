Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

ZION opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

