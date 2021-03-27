GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

