Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

