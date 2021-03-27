ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

