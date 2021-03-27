Gazit Globe’s (GZTGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GZTGF opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.39. Gazit Globe has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.67.
Gazit Globe Company Profile
