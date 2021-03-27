Gazit Globe’s (GZTGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZTGF opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.39. Gazit Globe has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

