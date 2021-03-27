Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$19.79 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

