Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 250 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 221.09.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.