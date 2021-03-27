William Blair Weighs in on BTRS Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTRS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BTRS opened at $14.41 on Friday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

