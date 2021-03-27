Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €95.00 by Nord/LB

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.39 ($101.63).

PAH3 stock opened at €87.82 ($103.32) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €90.30 ($106.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

