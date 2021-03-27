Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.75 ($164.41).

Shares of PFV opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.96. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €110.00 ($129.41) and a 1-year high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

