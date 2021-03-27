SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €131.00 by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €131.00 ($154.12) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.88 ($156.33).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €102.88 ($121.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €104.81 and a 200 day moving average of €110.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

