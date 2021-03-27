RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $578.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.33. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $580.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

