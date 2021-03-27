FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Raised by Oppenheimer

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcosa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACA. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

