KB Home to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in KB Home by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

