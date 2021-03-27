JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

