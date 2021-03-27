Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

