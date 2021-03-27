Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XGN. Cowen upped their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Exagen stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $89,544.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,944.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951 in the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

