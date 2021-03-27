Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.49

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.49 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 136.60 ($1.78). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 845,100 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

