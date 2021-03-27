L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $299.59

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €299.59 ($352.46) and traded as high as €324.20 ($381.41). L’Oréal shares last traded at €323.60 ($380.71), with a volume of 317,440 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €299.59.

About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

