Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.79

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.79 and traded as high as C$25.90. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 215,485 shares changing hands.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

