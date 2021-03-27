AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Up 540.0% in March

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.45 on Friday. AuraSource has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
About AuraSource
