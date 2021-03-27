A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 5,590.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.55 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.