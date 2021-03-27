IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $656.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth $374,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

