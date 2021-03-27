Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $133.93, but opened at $140.25. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $137.85, with a volume of 24,045 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

