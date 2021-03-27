B. Riley Comments on Legacy Housing Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

