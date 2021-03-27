VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $52.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

VSE stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of 393.24 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $44.27.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

