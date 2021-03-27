World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $139.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

WRLD opened at $126.80 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $862.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $286,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

