OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $858.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

