MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €111.22 ($130.85).

ETR MOR opened at €75.22 ($88.49) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €71.68 ($84.33) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.73.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

