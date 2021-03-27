Analysts Offer Predictions for View, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of View in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for View’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Shares of VIEW opened at $7.84 on Thursday. View has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

