Head to Head Review: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get AlloVir alerts:

This table compares AlloVir and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A N/A N/A Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AlloVir and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38

AlloVir currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 125.69%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.54, indicating a potential upside of 160.20%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 1.74 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -3.98

AlloVir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.