Head-To-Head Comparison: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Li Auto and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 4 0 2.80

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $40.27, indicating a potential upside of 69.92%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 103.82%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Li Auto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 507.95 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 650.91 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -7.22

Electrameccanica Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,809.43% -61.89% -50.36%

Summary

Li Auto beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

