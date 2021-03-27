Head to Head Review: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $169.94, suggesting a potential downside of 11.81%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.94%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.65 $2.47 billion $5.92 32.55 WISeKey International $22.65 million 9.00 $8.19 million ($3.20) -4.76

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International. WISeKey International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats WISeKey International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.