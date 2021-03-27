NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 14,071 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $819.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.