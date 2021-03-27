Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issued By Wedbush

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

