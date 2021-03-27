AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AIB Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

