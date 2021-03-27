ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

