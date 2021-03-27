Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Raised by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.